Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward — and her husband — hit with DOJ subpoenas: report

The Department of Justice investigation into Donald Trump's conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election with phony electors continues to heat up and now includes another top GOP leader.

"Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael — who were among the false pro-Trump electors — have received grand jury subpoenas, according to a source familiar with the matter," Politico's Kyle Cheney reported.

On Wednesday, the FBI reportedly executed a search warrant on Michael McDonald, the chairman of the Nevada Republican Party.

Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer was served with a subpoena.

Georgia lawyer Brad Carver and Trump staffer Thomas Lane were also subpoenaed.

Allegheny County Republican Party chairman Sam DeMarco was interviewed by the FBI and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) was also implicated in the plot.

All six of the fake electors in Nevada received subpoenas, as did at least two fake electors in Michigan.