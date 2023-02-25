Dilbert creator lashes out after papers pull his strip: 'Dicey situation'

The creator of the Dilbert cartoon script has fired back after multiple outlets dropped it following the outrageously racist comments he made earlier this week.

In the previous video posted to social media, Scott Adams had stated, "Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the f*ck away."

He then added, "Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. So I don’t think it makes any sense as a white citizen of America to try to help Black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. There’s no longer a rational impulse. So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off.”

That rant led to his strip being dropped first by the Cleveland Plain Dealer, with VP of content Chris Quinn writing, "This is not a difficult decision. We are not a home for those who espouse racism. We certainly do not want to provide them with financial support.” He added, “Until we decide what to replace ‘Dilbert’ with, you’ll likely see a gray box where it has been appearing.”

Several other newspapers followed the Dealer's lead and also pulled the cartoon.

That led Adams to lash back late Friday, first quipping, "Was it something I said?"

Then he got to the meat of the matter.

"Oh no, my enemies are sending me lots of energy. Oh no, what will I do with all of that attention?" he stated before hinting at retaliation.

"Here's what's interesting about this situation. Anyone who knows my actual opinion doesn't wanna give it more attention. So it's gonna be sort of a dicey situation if they cancel me. You don't wanna give me more attention. That's not gonna work for whatever you're trying to achieve.," he stated.

You can watch his video at this link: