'Not sure the ruse works': George Conway says Dinesh D'Souza publisher's plan to avoid lawsuits may flop

Earlier this year, right-wing publisher Regnery recalled author Dinesh D'Souza's book on fears that it could lead to Dominion Voting Systems-style defamation lawsuits due to its allegations of voter fraud against a host of nonprofit entities.

NPR this week got a copy of the new edition of the D'Souza book "2,000 Mules" and found that sections of the book that "accused specific, named nonprofit organizations of involvement in illegal 'ballot trafficking' has been rewritten, softening certain claims and outright removing the names of the groups."

Writing on Twitter, attorney George Conway slammed Regnery for knowingly publishing false claims about the 2020 election and then performing cosmetic surgery on them to get the publisher off the hook for libel charges.

"Seriously, what disgraceful conduct by Regnery," he began. "They realize the allegations have been disproven, and that naming names would subject them to defamation claims. So they publish the book anyway -- replete with the falsehoods -- but take the names out so they won't be sued."

However, Conway also argued that it's quite possible Regnery has not done enough to cover its tracks.

"Frankly, I'm not sure the ruse works, given that the potential plaintiffs can be identified by reference to the ["2,000 Mules"] movie," he wrote. "Indeed, what they did demonstrates knowledge of falsity, which is more than sufficient to establish liability under New York Times v. Sullivan."