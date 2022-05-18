Ted Cruz hit with 15-page ethics complaint seeking to have him disbarred: NYT

Citing the suspension of Rudy Giuliani's law license by the state of New York, an activist organization seeks to have Sen. Ted Cruz disbarred over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"The complaint against Mr. Cruz, filed by a group called the 65 Project, focuses on baseless assertions by Mr. Cruz about widespread voting fraud in the weeks between Election Day in 2020 and Jan. 6, 2021, as well as his participation in lawsuits protesting the results in Pennsylvania," The New York Times reported Wednesday.

"The 65 Project’s advisers include the Hillary Clinton ally David Brock and Paul Rosenzweig, a conservative and former Republican who worked on the Ken Starr special prosecution team investigating the Clintons. The 65 Project was formed to hold accountable lawyers involved in a series of lawsuits seeking to undermine President Biden’s victory in 2020."

The complaint argued, "just as Mr. Giuliani has been disciplined for his conduct, so should Mr. Cruz."

The complaint also noted a case involving "coup memo" author John Eastman.

"In many respects, the question of whether Mr. Crruz aided criminal or fraudulent efforts as already been answered affirmatively by a federal court," the filing argued.

"Mr. Cruz chose to offer his professional license to Mr. Trump's arsenal during the latter's assault on our democracy. He cannot be shielded from the consequences of that decision simply because, unlike Mr. Trump's other attorneys, he happens to hold high public office," the complaint argued. "For the reasons set forth above, we respectfully request that the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel investigate Mr. Cruz's conduct and impose appropriate discipline."

A spokesperson for Cruz said the organization lacked credibility.

"They’re not a credible organization and their complaint won’t be worth the paper it’s printed on," they said.