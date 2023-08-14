DeSantis urges Disney to drop lawsuit amid bitter feud with theme park

In an interview with CNBC that's set to air later Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Disney CEO Bob Iger should drop his lawsuit against the state.

“They’re suing the state of Florida. They’re going to lose that lawsuit,” DeSantis said in the Last Call interview.

“So what I would say is, drop the lawsuit. This is a great place to do business."

DeSantis and Disney have been locked in a bitter feud since Disney publicly criticized some of the governor's policies, particularly the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill that limits discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms.

DeSantis targeted Disney World's special tax district, which essentially let the theme park govern itself, and he took it over to be run by his allies. In April this year, DeSantis' handpicked board voted to nullify some deals, particularly involving taxes. Disney has sued to stop it, calling the action retaliation "as punishment for Disney’s protected speech.”

As CNBC points out, Florida has the top state economy according to the network's latest national survey.

“Your competitors all do very well here, Universal, SeaWorld. They have not had the same special privileges as you have,” DeSantis said, addressing Disney.

“So all we want to do is treat everybody the same, and let’s move forward. I’m totally fine with that. But I’m not fine with giving extraordinary privileges, you know, to one special company at the exclusion of everybody else,” he said.

