DL Hughley calls for manslaughter charges against Trump: 'He's clearly guilty'

The House select committee referred Donald Trump for prosecution, but comedian and talk show host D.L. Hughley doesn't think they went far enough in their recommendation.
The panel issued a criminal referral for the former president on four charges, including inciting an insurrection, but Hughley said Trump should be charged with manslaughter for the death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, reported TMZ.
"Espionage to sedition to, you know, tampering with elections, I mean, you name it, he's done it," Hughley said. "I think he should be charged with manslaughter for that cop who died, even though it wasn't at that event. See, what they would do to us is call us co-conspirators and everybody that was in it would go to jail. Everybody who was in it would go to jail, so now it should be the same thing. I think he's a f*cking criminal. He's clearly guilty, he's clearly guilty. He's taking this country down a path that I don't know that it will ever recover from."
At the very least, Hughley said, the former president should never be allowed to hold office again.
"We all saw what happened, and justice isn't about doing the thing we like, it's about what we believe is to be right," Hughley said. "He should be disqualified from running again. Anybody who tries to overthrow the will of the people and have armed people rise up and use white nationalists and skinheads to affect the results he wanted, he should automatically have been disbarred."
"If he isn't indicted, and an indictment doesn't mean a conviction, but if he isn't indicted it will speak volumes about our legal system," he added. "Stop say out loud that nobody's above the law because clearly they are."
Each December, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, among others, take over our thoughts and our wallets as we participate in ceremonies our ancestors have practiced for as long as we can remember. These are all example of traditions. And in most cases, traditions are accompanied by rituals.
What’s the difference?
In scientific terms, a “tradition” refers to the passing down of customs and beliefs from one generation to the next. A “ritual”, on the other hand, is a series of actions performed according to a prescribed order, and which is often embedded in a larger symbolic system, such as religion or philosophy.
For example, while celebrating birthdays is a tradition, blowing out the candles on a cake is a ritual. Similarly, while getting married is a tradition, exchanging vows is a ritual.
New rituals can be created at any time. To become tradition they only need to be understood and replicated by a wider community.
Communities around the world have different rituals practiced during weddings, often passed down through generations. Shutterstock
And it’s not just in grand gestures that humans practice rituals; some are so embedded into our everyday lives we no longer recognise them. The very particular way someone makes their tea or coffee in the morning is a ritual they enact daily.
Basically, rituals are everywhere. That raises the question: why do we have them at all?
Archaeological evidence for the earliest rituals
Ritual behavior has very deep origins in humanity. However, tracking these origins and their development is difficult as rituals often leave little or no physical traces behind for archaeologists to find.
Thus far, the best evidence for ancient rituals is the deliberate burial of loved ones. The oldest example is found at Mt Carmel in Israel, where some 130,000 years ago a Neanderthal woman was laid to rest by her community.
Mt Carmel in Israel is the site of the oldest known human burial. A Neanderthal woman was laid to rest here some 130,000 years ago. Michelle Langley
Archaeologists also suggest the extensive use of colored pigments (particularly bright red) to paint bodies, objects and rock walls points to the practice of “symbolic” behavior, including ritual. The oldest reliable evidence for colourant use dates to between 500,000 and 310,000 years ago and comes from several archaeological sites in southern Africa.
Another type of evidence that is often intrinsically tied to rituals and traditions is musical instruments. Bone flutes dating back to about 42,000 years ago have been found in Western Europe. How long people have used the very first instruments – the human voice, clapping hands and stomping feet – remains unknown.
This bone flute, found at the German Palaeolithic site of Hohle Fels, is at least 42,000 years old. Jensen/University of Tubingen
Why do we have rituals?
Rituals play a very important role in human communities for a number of reasons.
First, rituals help reduce individual and collective anxieties, especially when we ourselves, our family, or our whole community is facing uncertain times or crisis.
Research has shown that by praying or singing together we feel connected and supported and our anxiety is reduced. This may explain why Parisians were moved to sing together as they watched their beloved Notre Dame Cathedral burn in 2019.
Parisians sing together as Notre Dame burns – a spontaneous ritual to deal with an unexpected crisis.
Rituals also help reduce anxiety by allowing us to feel control over our surroundings. For instance, new parents may be anxious about protecting their baby. Rituals that welcome the infant into the family and community help them feel they’ve done everything possible – including drawing on supernatural protection – to ensure their child’s wellbeing.
Second, rituals bring people together to celebrate or otherwise mark important life milestones. Births, graduations, marriages and deaths are all marked by rituals and traditions across the globe. These events provide a time and place to gather and encourage people to renew their bonds with friends and family.
These bonds are especially important in times of bad luck, which helps explain why the incentive to maintain them has endured through human history.
Imagine living tens of thousands of years ago, when human communities were much smaller and often lived farther apart. If a volcano erupted, the resulting destruction could mean plant and animal resources – essential food and materials needed for survival – would not be available for months, or perhaps years.
You would then have to rely on the bonds you maintained with neighboring communities through shared rituals. Such bonds would encourage the sharing of resources until circumstances improve.
Finally, rituals help us remember and share huge amounts of cultural information. By learning a format or pattern of behavior through ritual, we can absorb information and recall it later more easily.
This approach works astonishingly well to ensure information is passed down orally over long periods. Thus far, the oldest story dated using scientific methods is the Aboriginal Gunditjmara people’s story of the Budj Bim volcano eruption, which occurred 37,000 years ago in what is now south-western Victoria.
Being able to retain information about changes in the landscape, its plants, animals and people ultimately increased the likelihood that your family would not only survive – but thrive.
Rituals will remain
Without rituals, and the traditions in which they become embedded, it is unlikely humanity would have advanced to its current state of cultural and technological development.
We wouldn’t have been able to continually gather and share information, maintain bonds over extensive geographical areas, or make it through difficult periods.
Despite being surrounding by increasingly complex technologies, rituals today remain more important than ever. With extreme weather events and conflicts continuing to displace people all over the globe, they will act as an essential social glue that holds our communities together.
Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration will be secured by "100 percent" of the capital district's police force, an official said Tuesday amid widespread fears of violence.
Over the weekend, a man was arrested after allegedly placing explosives in a fuel truck near Brasilia's airport, hoping to sow "chaos" ahead of the inauguration Sunday.
The suspect was a supporter of Brazil's outgoing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, and told authorities he wanted to "prevent the establishment of communism in Brazil" under leftist Lula.
The device did not explode.
On Sunday "there will be a mobilization of 100 percent of the police forces of the Federal District (of Brasilia) to ensure the safety not only of the president, but also of foreign delegations and the public," Lula's future security minister Flavio Dino told reporters.
Lula backers have expressed fear on social media of riots or attacks on inauguration day, with hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend events in Brasilia.
But Dino sought to give assurances the event will be "safe" and "peaceful," encouraging Brazilians to turn out to celebrate.
He added there had been "no change" to plans for the ceremony, in response to speculation that Lula might do his inauguration parade in a closed car instead of the traditional vintage convertible.
After Lula defeated Bolsonaro with 50.9 percent of the vote in a runoff election in October, supporters of the vanquished president blocked roads and demonstrated outside military barracks demanding the armed forces prevent Lula's inauguration.
On December 12, pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators clashed with the police and set fire to buses and cars in Brasilia.
"Small terrorist and extremist groups will not put the institutions of Brazilian democracy up against a wall," said Dino.
Bolsonaro, who has limited his public appearances after the defeat, has not confirmed that he will follow the tradition of handing over the presidential sash to Lula at Sunday's ceremony.
"When I was doxxed, someone from Ron DeSantis' team called me and she said, 'The governor wanted me to give you a message,'" she recalled. "He said if you don't feel safe — you or your family — if you need a place to go, to hide, to stay, you can come to the governor's mansion."
"What?" Carlson exclaimed.
"We have a guest house for you," Raichik remembered the staffer saying. "And you can come and stay as long as you need."
"The governor of Florida did this?" Carlson clarified.
"I was almost in tears," Raichik confirmed.
"And you're living in California?" the Fox News host asked.
"I'm living in California, yeah," Raichik answered.
She noted that Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) personally called to speak with her for about 30 minutes.
"Those are people that have actual responsibilities," Carlson later pointed out.