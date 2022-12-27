DL Hughley calls for manslaughter charges against Trump: 'He's clearly guilty'
The House select committee referred Donald Trump for prosecution, but comedian and talk show host D.L. Hughley doesn't think they went far enough in their recommendation.

The panel issued a criminal referral for the former president on four charges, including inciting an insurrection, but Hughley said Trump should be charged with manslaughter for the death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, reported TMZ.

"Espionage to sedition to, you know, tampering with elections, I mean, you name it, he's done it," Hughley said. "I think he should be charged with manslaughter for that cop who died, even though it wasn't at that event. See, what they would do to us is call us co-conspirators and everybody that was in it would go to jail. Everybody who was in it would go to jail, so now it should be the same thing. I think he's a f*cking criminal. He's clearly guilty, he's clearly guilty. He's taking this country down a path that I don't know that it will ever recover from."

At the very least, Hughley said, the former president should never be allowed to hold office again.

"We all saw what happened, and justice isn't about doing the thing we like, it's about what we believe is to be right," Hughley said. "He should be disqualified from running again. Anybody who tries to overthrow the will of the people and have armed people rise up and use white nationalists and skinheads to affect the results he wanted, he should automatically have been disbarred."

"If he isn't indicted, and an indictment doesn't mean a conviction, but if he isn't indicted it will speak volumes about our legal system," he added. "Stop say out loud that nobody's above the law because clearly they are."

