'Crazy stuff': Morning Joe panelists burst out laughing at Trump's latest campaign riff

Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" burst into laughter at Donald Trump's latest campaign riff.
The former president has been testing out some new patter for his rallies where he gives supporters permission to disdain their own children, and he even recorded a video telling farmers they weren't obligated to leave their land to their ungrateful offspring.
"I made farmers happy and rich again, and they're doing a fantastic job," Trump says in the dimly lit video. "You know what? Someday, it'll become time for them to leave this beautiful earth. They'll be able to leave their farm without taxes to their children. I got rid of the debt tax on farms so that when you do pass away, on the assumption that you love your children, you can leave it to them and they won't have to pay tax. But if you don't love your children so much, and there are some people that don't, and maybe deservedly so, it won't matter because, frankly, you don't have to leave them anything. Thank you very much. Have fun."
Co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were bewildered.
"Man, I'll tell you what," Scarborough said, slipping into a mockery of Trump's oddly sing-song cadence. "'If you don't love your children, some of them deservedly so, you don't have to leave them anything. Thank you very much. Have fun.'"
"'Have fun' is the kicker," said political analyst John Heilemann, as other panelists cracked up. "That wasn't on the teleprompter."
"Somebody is obviously concerned about kids not working for the campaign," Scarborough said.
"Someone's cut off," Brzezinski added.
"You have the notion of, but if you don't happen to love your children -- just that concept, as a presidential candidate -- but if you don't love your children, you can screw them," Heilemann chimed in. "By the way, you might not love them for good reason."
Scarborough marveled that Trump still enjoyed widespread support among so-called "family values" voters.
"Here's the thing, when we start doing this, you know, evangelicals and everybody else goes, 'Oh, he is Jesus' only son, he is Jesus' representative on earth,'" Scarborough said. "You just sit and watch all this crazy stuff, all this hating stuff, you just say, come on. This is the best you've got? Have you ever seen anything like this? It isn't like, 'Oh, he's a disrupter.' It's like, he's out of his mind."
