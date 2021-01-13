There's more than a 50/50 chance Mitch McConnell would vote to convict Trump: Axios
President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence walk with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Tuesday, March 10, 2020, upon their arrival to the U.S. Capitol for a Senate Republican policy lunch. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen)

Mike Allen with Axios is reporting Tuesday night that there is a greater than 50/50 chance that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would vote to remove the president from office.

"The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution" to Trump, Allen cited a top Republican close to McConnell.

Impeachment is not only on the table, but it appears that Republicans are lining up to say that they're done with President Donald Trump. Thus far, four House Republicans have indicated they support impeachment, including No. 3 in the House, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

However, for some officials, if they don't support Trump, their careers are over, as they were elected in part because of Trump's ardent supporters.

The news comes hours after The New York Times reported that McConnell was secretly happy with another impeachment of Trump. CNN similarly reported that McConnell out-right "hates" Trump and is "furious" with him.

For five years, Republicans have been willing to support Trump because they were able to pass their dream corporate tax cut and appoint the massive number of judges that McConnell has always dreamed of. McConnell, who's been accused of only caring about his own power, was fine with Trump until he lost his seat as the Senate's Majority Leader.