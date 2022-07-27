DOJ is reaching out to Jan. 6 Committee witnesses as criminal probe accelerates: former Trump official
Former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin on Wednesday revealed that the United States Department of Justice has started reaching out to other former Trump officials to discuss the former president's efforts to illegally remain in power.

During a discussion about Mike Pence chief of staff Marc Short's testimony before a federal grand jury, Griffin revealed that Short is far from the only one-time White House insider to be contacted by the DOJ about testifying.

"I am aware of other White House officials who have been reached out to by DOJ and are planning to cooperate," she said.

This caught the attention of host John Berman, who pressed her for details about whom the DOJ had contacted.

"I don't want to get ahead of their announcements, but I think you could piece it together based on who has testified before the January 6th Committee," she said. "Again, these are not -- these are related but separate track investigations, and I think DOJ is keeping an eye on... who may have helpful information."

Although the DOJ has been criticized in the past for being too slow to prosecute crimes related to Trump's efforts at overturning the election, recent developments have hinted that the department's efforts to potentially hold former Trump officials criminally accountable are accelerating.

