Fox News says they're 'proud' of their election coverage following Dominion's $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network

Saying that "FOX News Media is proud of our 2020 election coverage, which stands in the highest tradition of American journalism, and will vigorously defend against this baseless lawsuit in court," the network was quick to defend against the $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems Friday morning.

The Dominion suit claims the right wing cable channel "sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process."

In their statement to Raw Story, the network added that "FOX News Media filed four motions to dismiss" a related lawsuit filed by voting technology company Smartmatic, who sent the network a 20-page legal letter demanding "a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports" before filing suit.

As Raw Story's Brad Reed notes, the Dominion lawsuit comes as result over concerns about the network's role in spreading lies about the company's voting machines rigging the election for President Joe Biden -- a lie repeated extensively by former President Donald Trump, his allies and his supporters.