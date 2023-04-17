Trump promises Fox News that 'good things will happen' if they tell more falsehoods about Dominion

Former President Donald Trump on Monday offered Fox News some new advice in its legal battle against Dominion Voting Systems: Namely, to double down on false smears against the company.

In yet another all-caps Truth Social post, the former president said that Fox News could win its case against Dominion by telling the courts that the company actually had rigged the election for President Joe Biden, despite the fact that no one has turned up any such evidence showing this to be the case.

"FOX NEWS IS IN BIG TROUBLE IF THEY DO NOT EXPOSE THE TRUTH ON CHEATING IN THE 2020 ELECTION," Trump warned. "THEY SHOULD DO WHAT’S RIGHT FOR AMERICA. WHEN RUPERT MURDOCH SAYS THAT THERE WAS NO CHEATING IN LIGHT OF THE MASSIVE PROOF THAT WAS THERE, IT IS RIDICULOUS AND VERY HARMFUL TO THE FOX CASE. PERHAPS HE SHOULD SAY THAT 'HE JUST DIDN’T KNOW,' BUT THAT IS HARD TO BELIEVE. RUPERT, JUST TELL THE TRUTH AND GOOD THINGS WILL HAPPEN."

Trump concluded his rant by emphasizing that "THE ELECTION OF 2020 WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN (sic)... YOU KNOW IT, & SO DOES EVERYONE ELSE!"

In fact, Dominion lawyers have discovered that conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems first got on the radar of Trump attorney Sidney Powell after she received a message from a woman who informed her that the wind had told her of Dominion's scheme.