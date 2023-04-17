Former Fox News host begs Dominion not to settle and drops hints about network's sleazy tactics
Traffic on Sixth Avenue passes by advertisements featuring Fox News personalities, including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity, adorn the front of the News Corporation building, March 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

At least one former Fox News host is hoping that Dominion Voting Systems does not settle its $1.6 defamation lawsuit against the network.

Writing on Twitter Sunday night, former "Fox & Friends" cohost Gretchen Carlson reacted with alarm to reports that her one-time employer was making a last-minute push to settle the lawsuit.

"PLEASE Dominion --- Do not settle with Fox!" she wrote. "You're about to prove something very big."

While Carlson didn't explain directly what the "something very big" was, she did drop hints about it in a follow-up tweet elaborating her feelings on the case.

DON'T MISS: Trump screeches at Fox News in all-caps 3 am Truth Social post

"Here's my take on Fox-Dominion case-(as I'm sending telepathic messages to Dominion to not settle!) I can talk about the current case-but I can't then answer next logical question (b/c of my NDA) -- 'Did Fox ever ask you to make up sh*t when you were there?'" she explained. "Therein lies the problem."

In other words, it appears Carlson is hinting that Dominion's case has the potential to show that Fox News may have deliberately instructed its hosts to mislead viewers over the years.

Carlson was a fixture on Fox News' flagship morning show for years until 2016, when she filed a bombshell sexual harassment lawsuit against network founder Roger Ailes alleging that she was fired for refusing his sexual advances.

