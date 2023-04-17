Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump was up at 3 a.m. on Monday writing an all-caps tirade against Fox News for not continuing to push his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.

Apparently reacting to news that Fox has been making a late push to settle the defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems, Trump slammed the network for not doubling down on the same bogus election conspiracy theories that got it sued in the first place.

"IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED," the former president wrote. "BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS - & THEY ARE RIGHT! THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF, LIKE MASS BALLOT STUFFING CAUGHT ON GOVERNMENT CAMERAS, FBI COLLUDING WITH TWITTER & FACEBOOK, STATE LEGISLATURES NOT USED, etc."

In reality, legal experts say that Dominion's lawyers have uncovered significant evidence of malice at Fox News, as leaked internal messages and court testimony have shown that Fox continued broadcasting false claims about Dominion even though they privately believed them to be false.

Among other things, Dominion found that former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell got her false theories about Dominion rigging the election for President Joe Biden from a woman who claimed to have learned it from the wind.

