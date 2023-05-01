'We're not going to stop': Dominion vows to continue fight against election deniers

Dominion Voting Systems is not content with the $787.5 million settlement from its defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to an exclusive interview published Monday.

A company co-founder told Axios Dominion wants accountability from other media companies it says targeted its credibility by spreadingTrump’s lies of election fraud – and he won’t “stop until we get it.”

Axios spoke to Dominion’s CEO John Poulos, investor Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, and the company’s lawyer Stephen Shackelford.

"As we said from the beginning, we’re seeking accountability and we’re not going to stop until we get it,” Poulos said. “We have six more cases and we are completely aligned as we have been from the beginning.”

Ongoing defamation lawsuits involve media outlets One America News and NewsMax, along with Trump supporters Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Mike Lindell and Patrick Byrne.

And the Dominion suit would be a wake-up call to them, according to the report.

It “should send a big signal to the other defendants that we are serious about exposing the truth, and we are serious about accomplishing full compensation and justice for Dominion,” said Shackelford.

He continued, “We expected [Fox] to fight tooth and nail and to pull out all the stops, and they did. The scariest part of what they did trying to rewrite first amendment law just to save Fox’s hide in a way that was completely, in my view, disingenuous and dangerous.”