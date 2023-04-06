'Huge blow': Analyst says new Dominion ruling is a game changer in 'potential blockbuster' Fox News trial

A superior court judge in Delaware overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News has ruled that Dominion can subpoena testimony from Fox News leadership, including parent company founder Rupert Murdoch and his son, Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch — which Fox News was hoping would be barred from trial. This comes after Dominion has presented reams of internal communications that allegedly show the Murdochs and senior Fox executives and on-air personalities knew election conspiracy theories they were airing were false.
All of this is a serious problem for Fox at trial, Axios media reporter Sarah Fischer told CNN anchor Alex Marquardt on Wednesday.
"How significant is this move by the judge?" asked Marquardt.
"It's a huge blow to Fox," said Fischer. "You know, they've been trying to push the judge for weeks, saying that Murdoch shouldn't have to testify. He already did a closed-door testimony that became public last month. And basically, this indicates that if Dominion were to subpoena either Rupert Murdoch or his son Lachlan, or both, the judge is not going to stop them from doing so, and it would be forcing those two executives to come forward and potentially have to testify not just in front of the court. And if the judge were to allow video and audio, in front of all of America."
"And they're not the only ones," added Marquardt. "We know that some of Fox's biggest stars could take the stand. That includes Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and today Dominion also said that they want to force six other Fox executives to testify. So what more can you tell us about the key potential witnesses in this upcoming trial?"
"Yeah well, the biggest one would be Suzanne Scott, who is the CEO of Fox," said Fischer. "And then there are a bunch of other Fox personalities. Even Fox has said that they might call to witness some of their key posts and talent, so that would include people like maybe Brett Baier or Dana Perino, Lou Dobbs, etcetera. There's also a woman named Abby Grossberg, who was a producer that was fired from Fox and then sued the network, claiming that they coerced her in her closed-door testimony. It wouldn't shock me if Dominion also wanted to subpoena her. Truly a potentially blockbuster trial."
