Moderator busts GOP Senate candidate for passing on voter fraud rumors he heard from random voters as fact
New Hampshire Republican Senate hopeful Don Bolduc was called out by a debate moderator this week after he tried passing off unverified rumors about voter fraud as fact.

During a debate with rival Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Bolduc claimed that his state needed to crack down on voter fraud because he had been told by unnamed voters that busses full of non-residents were regularly driven into the state to illegally vote in its elections.

"Just to be clear, though, you're claiming that buses full of voters who are not permitted to vote -- you're claiming that happens in New Hampshire?" the moderator asked him.

"I am claiming that is what Granite Staters tell me!" he replied. "And I'm saying we need to respond to that!"

The moderator then pressed Bolduc on whether he should actually verify claims from random voters before trying to pass them off as facts during debates.

"I think we need to verify!" Bolduc said. "That's what I just said! Can you listen to me?... I'm saying that this is what Granite Staters are telling me! And I think it's valid, I believe in it!"

Hassan then hammered Bolduc for trying to sow distrust in New Hampshire elections without presenting any verifiable evidence.

"What you just heard from Don Bolduc is his continued attempt to stoke the big lie," she said. "Don Bolduc can ignore where most Granite Staters are on those issues I just talked about because he thinks he doesn't need to accept election results."

