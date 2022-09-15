New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate says 2020 election 'was not stolen' — weeks after saying the opposite

Don Bolduc, the Trump-loving New Hampshire Republican nominee running for the United States Senate, is backing off false claims about the 2020 election he made mere weeks ago.

During an interview on Fox News Thursday morning, Bolduc was asked about a statement he made in August in which he defiantly stood by signing a letter that said Trump actually won the 2020 election.

Even though he made that statement a little more than a month ago, he was quick to distance himself from it while on Fox News.

"So, we, uh, we, you know, live and learn, right?" he replied. "So I've done a lot of research on this and I've spent the past couple of weeks talking to Granite Staters all over this state... and I've come to the conclusion that, and I want to be definitive on this, the election not stolen."

Bolduc went on to claim that there was nonetheless "fraud" in the 2020 election that should be of "concern" to votes, but nonetheless believed that "President Biden is the legitimate president of this country."

Watch the video below or at this link.