Don Jr. is polling his viewers about how his dad's mugshot should be done

Donald Trump Jr. wants to know from his listeners how his father should handle his mugshot as he is booked and processed at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday following his arrest in the Georgia election racketeering case.

“I’m sort of for the mugshot. I want to know what you guys think,” said Trump Jr. on his "Triggered" show. He also speculated on how best it would be for Trump to pose for the mugshot. “Should he smile, smirk, give them an F U look?”

Trump Jr. added that he plans to fundraise from the arrest, and "donate" the proceeds to defense funds for allies of the former president who are also facing charges.



“You don’t have street cred until you’ve actually been in jail,” Trump Jr. added later in the segment.

Trump and 18 accused co-conspirators, including several lawyers who represented him and the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, are facing RICO charges for trying to block the results of the election in that state from being certified — from the fake elector scheme, to the phone call in which Trump told Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" thousands of extra votes for him, to the breach of voting equipment in the state's Coffee County.

Several of the other figures named in the indictment, like Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro, have already been arrested and processed.

