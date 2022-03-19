Republican Don Young dies after 49 years in Congress: report

The Dean of the House of Representatives has passed away after 49 years in Congress.
“It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people that he loved,” his office said in a statement.
The Anchorage Daily News reported, "Young, a Republican and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness on a flight from Los Angeles to Seattle and couldn’t be resuscitated, said Jack Ferguson, a lobbyist who served as Young’s chief of staff."
Young was running for a 26th term in Congress. He also served in the Alaska House of Representatives, state Senate, and mayor of Fort Yukon.
At one point in his long career, Young reportedly held Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) up against the wall with a 10-inch knife to his throat during a discussion on earmarks.
From 2017, Rep. Don Young: "Thank God I'm wearing my cowboy boots today. You know why cowboys wear cowboy's boots? To keep their damn pants clean from the horse manure that comes from people that don't know what the hell they're talking about."\n\nRIP.pic.twitter.com/fcXH2H4vdg— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1647657403
Rep. Don Young's office confirms his death:pic.twitter.com/R5zZzACRmm— Andrew Solender (@Andrew Solender) 1647654686
From November 15, 2021: \n\nPresident Biden: "You guys must freezing."\n\nRep. Don Young (R-AK): "We were wondering when you were going to stop...Damn near froze to death."\n\nBiden: "I know what you mean. It's the only reason I did stop."pic.twitter.com/0bM2gKXm5g— CSPAN (@CSPAN) 1647658171
