Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday that he is "going into the heart of Enemy territory" as he prepares to appear in a CNN town hall.
Trump's ominous post left commenters wondering what he meant by the "Enemy territory," especially because he reportedly had said earlier in the day that he was cutting his Ireland trip short to "confront" E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of rape and defamation for calling her a liar when she told her story of sexual assault.
“I’m going back to New York,” he told reporters at the time, calling the allegations by Carroll "fake."
After a few hours, Trump posted on Truth Social, "Going into the heart of Enemy territory, but maybe the Enemy is changing?"
Trump later updated the post to include an article from CNN entitled, "Trump to appear at CNN town hall in New Hampshire."
He also attached an image of a tweet that says, "CNN says Trump will participate in a CNN town hall next week, marking his first appearance on the news network in years."
During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel on CNN's controversial decision to host Trump in a town hall format, a former friend of the president predicted America will see a very diminished ex-president who is no longer at the top of his game.