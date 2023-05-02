'The emperor's clothes might come off': Former Trump pal says his CNN town hall will expose him as 'beat up'
Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/AFP)

During an MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel on CNN's controversial decision to host Donald Trump in a town hall format next week, a former friend of the president predicted America will see a very diminished ex-president who is no longer at the top of his game.

Host Mika Brzezinski seemed skeptical at the wisdom of giving the indicted ex-president a forum, while panelist Elise Jordan claimed, "It's a win for Trump."

However, Donny Deutsch, a longtime associate of the former president, said the appearance on CNN in prime time with moderator Kaitlan Collins could blow up in the former president's face.

Noting that Trump rarely appears outside of a bubble created by his handlers, he added, "We have not seen him in a very, very long time. The last time we saw him with any confrontational questions was in the debate."

"He's not out there. You don't see his face,' he added.

"I predict we're going to see -- we talked about age before -- I don't want to say a much older Donald Trump, but a much more beat-up Donald Trump," he elaborated. "I think his fastball continues to go down."

"I actually think this is going to benefit the Democrats, him going on there," he added. "I think a lot of the emperor's clothes might come off. I hope the folks at CNN have this set up properly."

Watch below:

MSNBC 05 02 2023 07 17 32 youtu.be

