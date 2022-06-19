Jan 6th riot hearings are raising 'huge questions' for Trump in 2024: former aide

During a panel appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," former Donald Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin dismissed the suggestion that the current hearings by the House Jan 6th insurrection committee will impact the midterm election in November but that the former president might not be so lucky in 2024.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Farah Griffin said she expects more information that will be damaging to the former president will be revealed in the upcoming hearings -- and that could have a long-term effect on the former president's hopes of being re-elected in 2024.

"I think the hearings are very methodical and they've made the case why this was an attempt to overthrow our democracy and more revelations will come out," she told her fellow panelists.

"Congress needs to be alble to walk and chew gum at the same time," she continued. "The issues in the midterm -- it's going to be the economy, it's going to gas prices, it's going to be inflation, but I do think the January 6th committee has an impact on 2024."

"This is really going to raise some -- raises huge questions for Donald Trump's ability to run again and potentially be president again," she added. "So I don't see an immediate impact on the midterms in a significant way, but I do think it does matter for 2024."

Watch below: