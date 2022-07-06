'Family friction' and indictments: Trump's path to 2024 is littered with obstacles

With Donald Trump reportedly chomping at the bit to jump into the 2024 presidential race against the wishes of some of his closest aides, USA Today's David Jackson wrote he will likely find the going rougher than when he was a newcomer in 2016.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump wants to jump into the race as soon as possible for multiple reasons -- including slowing down the growing threat from Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) -- and it is likely to come sooner than later.

But as Jackson wrote, the path to 2024 is getting tougher instead of easier.

"As he ponders when and how to announce, Trump is dealing with new revelations about his conduct during the Jan. 6 insurrection of 2021, push-back from a rising number of Republicans, and, above all, the prospect of an unprecedented indictment of a former president." he wrote before adding, "While under investigation by a grand jury in Georgia and, perhaps, the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., Trump has repeatedly dropped hints about another presidential run, including during a recent rally for 2022 candidates in Illinois."

Those investigations could waylay any plans he has, with Jackson also noting that the seems to a schism within the Trump family which could also take its toll.

"The Jan. 6 hearings overall have produced a number of embarrassing items about Trump, and even gotten him cross-wise with members of his family," he explained. "Committee members said Trump protested the 2020 election with claims of voter fraud, even though Attorney General Bill Barr and other aides told him that those claims were bogus. Daughter Ivanka Trump told the committee in a videotaped deposition that she agreed with Barr's assessment, drawing a rebuke from her father on social media."

Another developing issue could be how the November midterms play out for Republicans.

Noting that the former president is backing more than 140 Republican contenders on the ballot in November, the columnist suggested substantial losses could lead conservatives to see Trump as a fading star within the party and move on.

"Trump is also prepared to take the credit if Republicans win control of Congress in the November elections, theoretically strengthening his hand for another presidential run. If Republicans have reversals, it could be a different story," the report states with Jackson adding, "Election reversals could affect Trump's thinking, allies said, but few think it will change his mind about running again. One motive, allies said: Revenge against Biden. The lower Biden's approval ratings, the more likely Trump is to run, sources said."

