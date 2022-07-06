Accelerating Georgia probe has given Trump something 'concrete' to fear: NYT's Haberman

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" with hosts John Berman and Brianna Keilar, the New York Times' Maggie Haberman claimed that Donald Trump is "concerned" about multiple investigations where he is the central target, but developments in Georgia are giving him substantial worries.
The day after it was reported that members of the former president's legal team, as well as Sen. Linsey Graham (R-SC), are on the receiving end of being ordered to appear before a special grand jury, the Times' reporter was asked how the former president is taking it.
"It's pretty unusual to hear of a sitting senator getting subpoenaed," Haberman explained. "This is obviously an unusual case on a number of levels. You have to assume there's going to be a fair amount of unusual things that come from it. But, that they are subpoenaing a sitting senator, is pretty remarkable, it does speak to the remarkable nature of all of this. Again, where it leads, we don't know, but the number of people, the sheer volume of these subpoenas yesterday was striking."
"How much does Donald Trump care or how worried is he about Georgia as opposed to the Department of Justice?" host Berman asked.
"So the line out of people close to him for a while has been, no, he's much more worried about Georgia than he is about the Department of Justice. Now, again, I don't know whether the DOJ eventually may take over this investigation, there is some speculation that could happen," Haberman replied.
"He certainly is concerned about Georgia," she elaborated. "I think it is hard to believe that he is not concerned about the Justice Department investigation, but I think Georgia is just more concrete, something he can point to, and, remember, John, there is a tape of him in Georgia on a phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. That's a big piece of why it's a concern to him."
