Trump insider unnerved he'll 'sabotage' his 2024 campaign with impulsive new hires

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, Donald Trump is getting praised for hiring solid professionals to run his bid to win the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination but there is a nagging fear it could all fall apart as the primary season begins to ramp up.

Following the midterm election, the former president announced his third bid for the presidency which was met with dismay in some Republican quarters after the predicted 'Red wave" failed to materialize -- in part because of the former president's interference in candidate selection.

As the Examiner's Brady Knox, wrote, Trump is getting better marks for his picks to oversee his third bid.

Writing that Trump is "largely ditching his 2020 campaign team," Knox added he has brought on "Susie Wiles, a campaign strategist largely credited with possible 2024 challenger Ron DeSantis's (R) wildly successful 2018 campaign for Florida governor," as well as "Another successful GOP veteran, Chris LaCivita," and "former White House Political Affairs Director Brian Jack, longtime pollster Tony Fabrizio, former White House Assistant Communications Director Steven Cheung, former Republican National Committee spokeswoman Liz Harrington, Republican fundraiser Sergio Gor, and conservative digital ad strategist Gary Colby remain in close contact for the campaign as well."

With 2020 mainstays like former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani having been sidelined, Knox reports that one former Trump White House official expressed concern things may not stay that way.

"The list right now is impressive, it’s serious,” the insider explained. "A key question mark for people is: Can Trump resist the impulse to reach out to sh*theads and trust the people he’s with that are solid?”

