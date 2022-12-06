Trump will 'terminate the GOP' if they nominate him again in 2024: Wall Street Journal editors

Add the members of the Wall Street Journal editorial board to the long and growing list of conservatives who believe Donald Trump is disqualified from serving as president again after making comments about gutting the U.S. Constitution just because he lost his re-election bid in 2020.

In a headlining editorial, the former president was blasted for posting "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!" on his Truth Social account.

According to the editors, Trump's attempt to walk back his comment on Monday only made matters worse and Republicans need to cut the chord with the former president if they have any hope of winning back the Oval Office in 2024.

Noting Trump demanded on Monday that the 2020 election “SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE” the editors fired back, "Is that all?"

"The Constitution contains no provision for mulligan presidential elections, so what Mr. Trump is talking about is impossible under the parchment written by the Founders. But if he doesn’t grasp why he’s being called the constitutional Terminator, he should reread what he wrote two days earlier," they wrote before reminding their conservative readers of the years of Trump's outrageous comments on Twitter.

"For years, Mr. Trump’s Twitter feed was the gift that kept on giving—to Democrats. Now his Truth Social account is playing the same role, giving the media a way to turn unfavorable stories back to Mr. Trump’s outburst du jour," the editorial stated.

"Truth in advertising, though," they continued, "Mr. Trump is giving Republicans a taste of what they’re in for if they nominate him again in 2024. His presidential campaign is less than a month old. Already Mr. Trump has dined with anti-Semites and a white nationalist, while calling for himself to be reinstated as President, even if this requires the “termination” of whatever in the Constitution stands in the way."

"What he’ll really terminate is the GOP," they concluded.

