Trump ramping up public appearances after 'low energy' 2024 campaign launch flop
Donald Trump (Photo via AFP)

According to a report from the Guardian, Donald Trump will soon end his hibernation at Mar-a-Lago and hit the road with appearances in key states to give a boost to his 2024 presidential bid which has been floundering.

The former president announced a third bid for the presidency in November that failed to catch fire and the Guardian's Hugo Lowell writes that Trump was "stung" by the criticism that his demeanor when he announced was described by "low energy."

Since that time, the former president has been harshly criticized as many of his high-profile hand-picked candidates lost in the midterms, further damaging the former president's reputation that is already being buffeted by multiple criminal investigations.

According to the report, "Trump’s quick blitz of travel on his private plane is aimed at giving him something of a narrative reset, the sources said, as well as conveying a sense of swagger and the insurgency feel of his 2016 presidential campaign that he has told advisers in recent weeks he is determined to recapture."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: ‘Can’t imagine him getting the nomination’: Paul Ryan writes ‘fading fast’ Trump’s political epitaph

"The campaign has otherwise planned for Trump to gradually increase the number of political events this year, while it first spends time building out the wider political operation with the aim of starting to peak in activity at the start of election year," Lowell added.

The report adds that Trump's team is seeking out new donors, hoping to gain some traction with moderate Republicans.

Lowell added, "Trump has endorsed this strategy of completing the groundwork while he remains the only declared candidate for 2024, people close to the campaign said, and has largely shrugged off his initial anger at having the launch derided as “low energy” after a disappointing midterms for the GOP."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews