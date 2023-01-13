‘Can’t imagine him getting the nomination’: Paul Ryan writes ‘fading fast’ Trump’s political epitaph
Paul Ryan wrote off Donald Trump as a non-factor going forward in the Republican Party.

The former House speaker cast doubts on the twice-impeached former president's chances for winning the GOP nomination for 2024, despite being the only candidate who has so far announced a campaign, and he told CNN's Jake Tapper that Republicans should move on from his leadership.

"He's fading fast, he is a proven loser," Ryan said. "He cost us the House in '18, he cost us the White House in '20 and he cost us the Senate again and again, and I think we all know that, and I think we are moving past Trump. I really think that's the case. I can't imagine him getting the nomination, frankly, and I don't mean this because I don't want him to -- I don't want him to -- but I don't think he will."

"The thing I take solace in, with all the machinations you saw last week, most of that wasn't personal," he added. "Most of that was around fiscal responsibility, most of that was about a concern about spending inflation and debt -- that's great. I think you need to persuade the country with the solutions on the problem, and I don't think brinksmanship solves those things, but what is behind that is a good thing, which is Republicans finally reacquiring their moorings on the party of fiscal responsibility and limited government. That is the good thing I see in all of this weird stuff, and I am a Republican. I am not a member of an organized party, I am a Republican."

