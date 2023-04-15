Conservative suggests an eye-popping strategy to 'eradicate Trumpism'
President Donald Trump attends a rally in Minneapolis (Photo by Brendan Smialowski for AFP)

The only way that the Republican Party can rid itself of the virulent strain of Trumpism that has taken over the party is to sit back, let Donald Trump be the 2024 presidential nominee and then do nothing as they watch him lose

That is the opinion of conservative columnist Matt Lewis writing in the Daily Beast as he also admits his proposal has some risks.

Lewis, who briefly quit the GOP due to Trump, claims he doesn't see any Republican on the horizon who is willing, or able, to wrest control of the party from the now indicted-former president. But the silver lining , he claims, is that Trump's polling numbers show his approval number are headed straight down -- or as MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski put it: "dropping like a rock" -- and that could mean a career-ending loss in November 2024.

"Despite the obvious danger Trump poses, it seems likely that he will once again be the GOP nominee. The most plausible scenario for him not winning is that he could possibly die between now and the election. Trump is the clear frontrunner for the nomination. And the only possible solace I can take from this revelation is that it might finally bring an end to Trump’s grip on the Republican Party," Lewis wrote.

Adding, "...what I am telling myself lately is that, if Trump is destined for the nomination, something good might come from that," he continued, "Assuming he loses unambiguously (a big assumption), it would be hard for Republicans to picture Trump as a romantic hero if he leads them to yet another defeat."

According to Lewis, it's a risky move, and that, at the end of the day he would prefer the GOP fall in line behind a mainstream Republican nominee, but you can't always get what you want.

"The idea of accelerating Trumpism goes against my better judgment. But—and maybe I’m rationalizing here—it also might be the only way to finally purge Trumpism from the GOP (if that’s even still possible)," he wrote before lamenting, "Things may have to get worse before they get better. Sadly, that’s how change usually works."

