Trump is expected to walk back GOP debate threats — here's why

For all of his threats and complaints about the RNC's plans for the GOP 2024 presidential debates, insiders expect the former president to appear over fears his rivals could get a boost if he is a no-show.

According to CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes, the former president reportedly expressed his displeasure with the debate schedule and locations when it was still in the planning stage, but the RNC plunged ahead anyway.

Since that time, he has taken to his Truth Social account to complain and threaten a boycott.

Speaking with "CNN This Morning" host Poppy Harlow, Holmes stated, "That second debate is supposed to be held at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. Former president Trump has told a number of people close to him that he doesn't want to perform there, because he holds a little bit of resentment for the fact that they have never invited him to speak, despite the fact that they have invited a number of other Republican leaders to speak."

"What about the RNC? What they're saying, what they could do?" host Harlow pressed.

"Well, remember, this is up to the former president, to the candidate, to participate in this debate or not, as you have said, Poppy," Holmes replied.

"He skipped a debate last time around, back in 2016," she added. "But the thing to note, I spoke to a number of RNC officials, senior Republican operatives who say, they do believe that Trump will get up on that debate stage when it comes down to it, because he doesn't want to see his rivals, particularly Ron DeSantis or Mike Pence, out there getting all of the spotlight."

Watch the CNN segment below or at this link.