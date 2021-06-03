Trump is a 'tiny, unhappy man' -- and he's now a second-rate 'lounge act' who plays at weddings: Don Lemon
CNN's Don Lemon on Thursday implored his fellow journalists to stop paying so much attention to former President Donald Trump by noting that the twice-impeached one-term president's remaining power only comes when he gets mass media coverage.

While it was perfectly reasonable to cover Trump when he was president, argues Lemon, his wild statements and false claims matter far less now that he's out of office.

"He's a very small, tiny, unhappy man who is living in a delusion, acting like a lounge act," Lemon said. "The former president of the United States -- think about this! -- randomly shows up at people's weddings at his estate down in Mar-a-Lago because that is the only outlet that he has to spread his misinformation. Let him have it!"

Lemon's plea to stop giving Trump attention comes as some of the former president's one-time aides told CNN's Dana Bash that his obsession with overturning the 2020 presidential election has grown "dire" and that he's listening to "the bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel" who tell him what he wants to hear about being "reinstated" as president this summer.

