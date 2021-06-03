Former aide warns of 'dire' situation as Trump believes 'the bottom of the bottom of the crazy barrel': CNN

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly still convinced that he will be "reinstated" as president this summer, which is why he's been obsessively watching the widely panned "audit" of ballots taking place in Arizona.
One former Trump aide told CNN's Dana Bash that they are now deeply concerned about Trump's obsession with trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which has come despite the fact that multiple advisers have begged him to look toward the future instead of the past.
"We knew from his public statements how much he is focused, obsessed -- unhealthily obsessed -- with the 2020 election," she said. "And that only continues in a very dire way. And I am using the word 'dire' because those are the terms that they are being described in by some of his former aides."
She then recounted how one former Trump aide told her that the twice-impeached one-term president is willing to buy any theory that will justify his false belief that the election was stolen from him, no matter how insane or implausible.
"One former aide told me that... he is listening to, quote, 'The bottom of the bottom of the crazies in the barrel,'" she said. "That is where he is, right now."
