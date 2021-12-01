Trump supporter arrested after allegedly casting multiple ballots in Florida

A registered Republican and apparent supporter of former president Donald Trump has been arrested and charged with casting more than one ballot in an election.



Joan Halstead, a 72-year-old resident of the Villages, was booked into the Sumter County jail on Monday evening, according to Villages-News.com. She was released a few hours later after posting $2,000 bond.

In Florida, casting more than one ballot in an election is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five years on prison.

According to Halstead's Facebook page, she is a Trump supporter.

On Jan. 19, one day before President Joe Biden's inauguration, Halstead posted a meme featuring a "Trump 2020: Keep America Great" flag and the words, "You don't have the balls to share because you're afraid to offend your snowflake friends."

"His list of accomplishments, even while being persecuted daily, are amazing," Halstead wrote above the meme.

Villages-News.com reports that Halstead filed paperwork in October indicating that she planned to run for Sumter County School Board.

"However, Halstead, a former special education teacher in the Scranton (Pennsylvania) Public School District, later withdrew her candidacy in the non-partisan school board race," the site reported. "Sumter County voter records indicated she registered as a Republican on June 29, 2020."

