Trump gets tripped up by a double negative — and calls himself 'either very stupid or very corrupt'

President Donald Trump (Screen cap)
Former president Donald Trump apparently fell victim to a double-negative on Saturday night — inadvertently stating that anyone who believes his "big lie" is stupid or corrupt.
"Anybody that doesn’t think there wasn’t massive Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election is either very stupid, or very corrupt!" Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC.
This… doesn’t say what Donald Trump thinks it does. pic.twitter.com/uhpS4EO6nv
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 5, 2021
As Politico reporter Kyle Cheney noted, "This… doesn’t say what Donald Trump thinks it does."
Daniel Drezner, a professor at Tufts University's Fletcher School, wrote, "Former President Donald Trump is 100% correct."
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale added, "This is, accidentally, Trump's first ever accurate statement on the legitimacy of the 2020 election."
30 minutes later, still up.
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 5, 2021