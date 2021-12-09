A federal appeals court has rejected former President Donald Trump's effort to block a House committee from obtaining his White House records related to Jan. 6.
"On the record before us, former President Trump has provided no basis for this court to override President Biden’s judgment and the agreement and accommodations worked out between the Political Branches over these documents," a three-judge panel of the appeals court wrote in a unanimous 68-page decision issued Thursday afternoon.
“Both Branches agree that there is a unique legislative need for these documents and that they are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power," the panel wrote in an opinion drafted by Judge Patricia Millett.
Trump appealed a Nov. 9 decision by U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who rejected his claim that the records are protected by executive privilege.
“Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President,” Chutkan wrote.
After the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection requested the documents, Trump sued, demanding that hundreds of pages of his White House call and visitor logs, emails, draft speeches, and notes be kept secret.
Trump is expected to appeal Thursday's decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Read the full 68-page decision from the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia here.
