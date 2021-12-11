'I have nothing to hide': Trump claims his Jan. 6 speech was 'extremely calming' in unhinged interview

Former president Donald Trump claimed Friday night that his speech on Jan. 6 before the Capitol insurrection was "extremely calming."

"Honestly, I have nothing to hide," Trump told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, discussing a House select committee's ongoing investigation of the insurrection.

"I wasn't involved in that," he said, apparently referring to his supporters storming the Capitol after his speech. "And if you look at my words and what I said in the speech, they were extremely calming, actually."

During the speech, Trump called on his supporters to "fight like hell."

"And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore," he said, before encouraging his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Earlier in Friday's interview, Trump repeated his assertion that the Capitol insurrection was merely a "protest."

"The insurrection took place on Nov. 3, which was Election Day," Trump said. "This was a protest, and a lot of innocent people are being hurt. A lot of innocent people are being injured."

"This was a absolute protest and people are being treated very, very unfairly," he added. "Their rights are being taken away from them, and the other side is not. You take a look at what's going on with BLM and Antifa, what they did in Portland and Minneapolis and Seattle, and nothing happens, and by the way people were killed. Nobody was killed here other than Ashli Babbitt, who was shot violently by a man who should not have ever been allowed to pull that trigger."

Five people died as a result of the insurrection, including Capitol officer Brian Sicknick. Four other police officers committed suicide in the days and months after the riot.

Watch clips from the interview and check out a few reactions below.





Trump: I have nothing to hide. I wasn’t involved with that and if you look at my words and what I said in the speech, they were extremely calming pic.twitter.com/KNW5EVgnAV

— Acyn (@Acyn) December 11, 2021





Trump: The panel of judges that were talking about didn’t exactly like Trump… Nobody was killed here other than Ashli Babbitt pic.twitter.com/IIsdhSQ07r

— Acyn (@Acyn) December 11, 2021







