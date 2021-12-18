Trump draws sparse crowd in Texas as 'History Tour' event is delayed by storms

The Houston installment of Donald Trump's "History Tour" with Bill O'Reilly was delayed by near two hours on Saturday due to stormy weather that apparently delayed the former president's flight.
The event was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Central time, but the Houston Chronicle reports that Trump didn't take the stage at the Toyota Center until shortly before 5.
"Top sections were blocked off, and there were still plenty of seats available at the event's scheduled start time," the Chronicle reported. "Last weekend the duo had two stops in Florida ... Media reports in Florida reported the tour had been beset by lower than expected ticket sales."
The Orlando Sentinel reported this week that, according to city records, the Amway Center was only about half full for last Sunday's event. The tour concludes in Dallas on Sunday.
At about 4:15 p.m. Central time Saturday, Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington wrote on Twitter, "Airport opened, landing now. We’ll be right there, Houston. Will do extra special performance!"
The Chronicle's Jeremy Wallace posted a video from inside the Toyota Center at 3:22 p.m. Central time. The video showed that even the lower deck of the stadium was roughly half empty.
