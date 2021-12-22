‘Moment in history’: MSNBC analyst says Jan. 6 indictments would ‘forever​ define’ Biden administration

A former GOP congressman weighed in Tuesday night on a New York Times report that the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection is considering making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

"I can tell you what's going on in the speaker's office right now," David Jolly told MSNBC on Tuesday night. "The duty of the Jan. 6 committee is to gather all this information, and if they have clearly identified elements of criminal activity by members of Congress or the president, they have a duty to put that in a report, and the House has s duty to share that with the Department of Justice."



Jolly added that if the Jan. 6 committee makes criminal referrals to the DOJ, "that is now how Joe Biden's administration will forever be defined."

"Does he indict the former president — does his Department of Justice, I should say — indict the former president or not?" Jolly said. "That's a moment in history."

READ MORE: CNN reporter catches Fox News blatantly lying about Biden's COVID-19 speech

Host Joy Reid added: "And if (Attorney General) Merrick Garland doesn't at that point, then shame on him. He will have failed his greatest test in history. ... This is his moment, and if he lets it go, God help us all."



Watch below.



