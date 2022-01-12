Prosecutors in Georgia likely informed Donald Trump's lawyers during a meeting last month that the former president is about to be indicted, according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.



On Monday, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow broke the news that Trump's lawyers met with Georgia prosecutors who are investigating him for election meddling, based at least partly on phone calls he made to the governor and secretary of state demanding that they overturn President Joe Biden's victory.

Maddow linked the meeting to an unhinged statement Trump issued on Dec. 18, alleging among other things that "all Democrats do is put people in jail."

On Tuesday night, MSNBC host Joy Reid asked former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner whether it sounds like Georgia authorities are building a conspiracy to commit election fraud case against Trump.



"Absolutely," Kirschner responded, noting that Trump not only asked Georgia officials to overturn the election results, but also threatened them with retribution if they didn't. "It is mind-boggling the crimes he committed. When I heard Donald Trump's unhinged statement ... the first thing this old prosecutor heard, and I said it back then, is someone just told Donald Trump's defense team he's about to be indicted."

Kirschner, who spent 24 years as a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, said he believes he's had many meetings like the one between Trump's lawyers and Georgia prosecutors.

"What we do is, right before we take that final trip into the grand jury and ask them to vote on criminal charges and return an indictment, we invite the defense team in," Kirschner said. "We say, 'Listen, maybe we're looking at this wrong. If you have any exculpatory evidence, if you have any evidence that could exonerate your client, if we're barking up the wrong tree, maybe we didn't hear what we heard on the recorded call with (Secretary of State) Brad Raffensperger — unlikely, but still — we are inviting you to provide that exonerating information. And then, you know what, we'll look at it and we'll assess it before we walk into the grand jury that one last time and ask them to indict Donald Trump.'"



"That likely happened, as we've now seen based on the reporting," Kirschner added. "That's what set Trump off. And it feels like the Georgia state prosecutors might be the first ones out of the blocks on the race for justice against Donald Trump."

Watch below.