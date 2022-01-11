Trump's lawyers met with Fulton County prosecutors in Georgia fraud case — and an unhinged statement followed

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers met with Fulton County Georgia prosecutors recently in a voter fraud probe involving the Republican leader.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow broke the story Monday evening, and she said that the meeting involved the phone calls that Trump made to the governor and secretary of state demanding that they change the 2020 election results.

The calls, which were recorded and released to the press, revealed Trump's demand, "I just want to find 11,780 votes."

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was told by the president this total represented "one more than we have" and then claimed the votes must be found because "we won."

Maddow then connected the dots between the meeting between Trump's lawyers and Fulton County prosecutors with a Dec. 2021 statement in which Trump railed against unspecified "prosecutors."

"All the Democrats want to do is put people in jail. They are vicious, violent and Radical Left thugs," Trump said in his statement. "They are destroying people's lives, which is the only thing they are good at."

"This seemed particularly unhinged even for him," commented Maddow.

See Maddow's report below: