Trump is ‘shooting at the bow of DeSantis’ in battle for ‘MAGA grassroots’: MSNBC analyst

The 2024 GOP primary is under way between former president Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to MSNBC political analyst Chai Kamanduri.



On Tuesday, Trump attacked "gutless" politicians who refuse to say whether they've received COVID-19 vaccine boosters, in what appeared to be a thinly veiled swipe at DeSantis.

Appearing on MSNBC on Wednesday, Komanduri said Trump's support for COVID vaccines is based more on "personal ego" than "public health." However, he added that most Americans who care about he future of the country "will take him being an egomaniac about wanting credit for the vaccine if it can get more people vaccinated and us back to a pre-pandemic normal."

"But I think what we've also seen in the last couple weeks is the beginning of the GOP primary," Komanduri added. "Make no mistake, Donald Trump was clearly shooting at the bow of Ron DeSantis. He was saying that I will go to war with you on this, and we're going to see who has the real loyalty of the MAGA grassroots."

"Ron DeSantis has been kind of the GOP leader in mainstreaming vaccine skepticism in the Republican Party, and Donald Trump wants no part of it, because that kind of gets in the way of his ego, and for Donald Trump, nothing should get in the way of his ego," Komanduri said.

