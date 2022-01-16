Trump brags about Jan. 6 crowd size: 'I think it was the largest I've ever spoken before'

Former president Donald Trump on Saturday complained that the "fake news" media never reports on the size of the crowd at his Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally prior to the Capitol insurrection.

"They talk about the people that walked down to the Capitol," Trump said. "They don't talk about the size of that crowd. I believe it was the largest crowd I've ever spoken before, and they were there to protest the election."

Trump also promoted a false-flag conspiracy theory that the FBI — which he controlled at the time — was somehow behind the insurrection.

"Exactly how many of those present at the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 were FBI confidential informants, agents, or otherwise working directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government?" Trump said.

"How about the one guy (who said) 'go in, go in, get in there everybody' — Epps — 'get in there , go, go, go,'" Trump said, referring to Jan. 6 protester Ray Epps.

This week, the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection debunked the conspiracy theory about Epps, which has been pushed by others including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

"Nothing happens to him," Trump said of Epps. "What happened with him? Nothing happens. Did any of these individuals play any role whatsoever in facilitating the events at the Capitol? That's what we want to know."

Watch below.



