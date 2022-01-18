Preet Bharara explains how we'll know when the walls are closing in on the Trumps

In an interview with host Molly Jong-Fast on the Daily Beast podcast "The New Normal," former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara explained that, to the best of his knowledge Donald Trump and those closest to him have not been approached by the House committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection but then explained how the public will know when the pressure may be truly on.

According to the legal expert, the committee has gathered a tremendous amount of information and testimony, but to all appearances have yet to approach the former president or members of his family.

“It’s odd to have allowed all this testimony to be collected, all these documents to be subpoenaed and compiled, and they don’t look like they’ve done any of these interviews. And maybe there’s some reason that I’m not aware of that I can’t think of,” he told the host before adding "I don’t know why that hasn’t happened.”

He did note that Trump, and those close to him, have a distinct habit they fall back on when the pressure gets to them and they panic.

"When you go and you approach people you want to interview about what you might expect them to have done, people who are very mouthy like the Trump folks, they get up in arms, they send letters, they try to quash, they get very upset and they blab about it," he added.

You can listen here.