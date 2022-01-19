Nevada AG confirms fake Trump electoral certificate is ‘on our radar’ — condemns GOP's 'shocking actions'

Nevada is the latest state to confirm a possible criminal investigation into a fake electoral certificate submitted in support of former president Donald Trump in 2020.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, a Democrat, said in a statement Tuesday that his office "has received numerous inquiries" regarding the phony certificate, which reportedly was sent to the National Archives by six of the state's Republican electors.

“While we cannot confirm or deny the existence of an investigation, rest assured that this matter is on our radar, and we take seriously any efforts to rob Nevadans of their votes,” Ford said. “There has been a sustained effort to invalidate the 2020 election and to downplay the shocking actions that took place afterward. My office cannot and will not accept any efforts to overturn a free and fair election. Voting rights are fundamental to our democratic republic, and we will continue to protect them.”

According to Las Vegas' Channel 8, which obtained a copy of the fake certificate, the six GOP electors "signed paperwork signaling their support for Trump in a symbolic ceremony devoid of any legal merit which was held in Carson City and coincided with the official state-sanctioned tally on Dec. 14, 2020."

"The certificate received by the National Archives looks much different than the official state-sealed one and reads, 'We, the undersigned, being the duly elected and qualified electors for president and vice president of the United States of America from the State of Nevada, do hereby certify six electoral votes for Trump,'" the station reports. "In a statement after the event, Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald said the party’s electors convened in Carson City due to ongoing legal battles seeking to overturn the election results."

The fake certificate reportedly was sent by certified mail to the National Archives from the rural town of Minden, Nevada, arriving on Dec. 22, 2020.

"The Nevada GOP has not responded to repeated requests for comment," the station reports.

Nevada was one of at least seven states where GOP electors submitted fake certificates in support of Trump.

In the past week, attorneys general in Michigan and New Mexico announced they've referred investigations into fake electoral certificates to the Department of Justice.

The other states where Republicans submitted fake electoral certificates were Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

"We don't yet know who provided this assistance and/or created the fake materials for official submission," MSNBC reported Tuesday. "That said, the report out of Lancaster quoted a local GOP official in Pennsylvania who pointed the finger at a Trump campaign lawyer. The Detroit News had a similar report, quoting a Michigan GOP official who also said he'd received guidance from a Trump campaign lawyer."