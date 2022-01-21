‘Daddy, this needs to stop!’ Michael Cohen weighs in on Ivanka Trump’s failed Jan. 6 pleas

Former President Donald Trump's one-time "fixer," attorney Michael Cohen, is calling on state and federal prosecutors — as well as Democrats in Congress — to speed up their investigations into his old boss.

Appearing on MSNBC on Thursday night, Cohen reacted to a letter from the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection to Ivanka Trump, in which congressional investigators detailed the former first daughter's efforts to get her father to call off his supporters on Jan. 6.

Asked by host Joy Reid whether Ivanka Trump had enough influence over her father to "talk him down," Cohen responded, "Absolutely not."

"People overestimate Ivanka's — we'll call it control — over Donald," he said. "Nobody has control over Donald, not even Donald himself, and so the notion that just Ivanka sitting there in the dining room off the Oval Office saying 'Daddy, daddy this needs to stop, somebody's going to get killed.' We already know this to be true."

Cohen added that the Select Committee has taken testimony from more than 300 people.

"We already know all this stuff," he said. "We have the text messages. We have the emails. You have the verbal depositions of these individuals. I understand the point about taking this investigation slow, making sure that it sticks, making sure that Donald and his cohorts don't get a chance to slip away, that it needs to be rock solid, but ... we'd like to see it move a tad bit faster."

Cohen also predicted that Ivanka Trump will refuse to testify before the committee.

"How many more people do we have to listen to when we already know?" he said. "We saw it with our own eyes, we heard it with our own ears. People died, they attacked the Capitol, they attacked the police officers. This was a coup. Anyone who doesn't think that it was a coup is a kook."

Cohen went on to say that he's more optimistic about investigations of his former boss by New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, and the Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor.

"It's my true belief that that's where we're going to finally see that no one is above the law, where we're going to see justice be had," he said. "We can all blame (Attorney General) Merrick Garland. This one is really on (President) Joe Biden, it's on (Vice President) Kamala Harris. They're the ones that need to be speaking to Merrick Garland and to really push this thing a little bit faster."

"I'm not for these expedited hearings, these expedited indictments, I'm all for methodical," Cohen added. "But again, we've now spoken to 300-plus people.

"They all have the goods," he said. "(Letitia) James has the goods on (the) Trumps, so does the (Manhattan) district attorney, so does the Georgia (prosecutor), and so does the federal government. And it's really time to start to act."

Watch below in two parts.

