Mitch McConnell refuses to talk about Trump on Fox News -- even after being asked about him twice

Fox News host Bret Baier tried to get Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to talk about former President Donald Trump's impact on the Republican Party, only to get absolutely no response in return.

"Do you think that former President Donald Trump will be a help to you in the midterm elections?" Baier asked the Republican Senate leader on Thursday.

"I think the midterm election almost certainly is going to be a referendum on the party in power," he said. "This is an entirely Democratic government, Democratic president, House and Senate. They are in charge of governing... I think the American people are about to send this administration a pretty big message that they do not approve of all the things that are going wrong."

Baier, however, refused to back off and played McConnell a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) saying McConnell needed to have a "working relationship" with Trump if he wanted to lead the Republicans in the Senate.

McConnell still would not take the bait, and instead he praised Graham for helping other Republican senators defeat Democrats' attempt this week to weaken the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation.

