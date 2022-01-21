Jimmy Kimmel mocks 'world's craziest ex' Trump for attacking Biden: 'Just another old man in Florida'
Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Doral (screen grab)

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday night marked the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden's inauguration.

"It's also the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump skipping his inauguration, like it was Don Jr.'s birthday party or something," Kimmel said during his monologue. "One year ago today, Donald and Melania Trump boarded Air Force One to fly home to Florida, and that was the last time they saw each other."

Kimmel also mocked Trump for his statement Wednesday falsely accusing Biden of taking only "softball" questions during a White House news conference, and claiming he "would never have been allowed to get away with that."

"So he released this while Biden was in the middle of the press conference," Kimmel said. "He really is the world's crazy ex. Basically, Biden is Pete Davidson, America is Kim Kardashian, and Trump is a chubby orange Kanye."

"He got away with everything," Kimmel added. "He Sharpie'd his own weather on a map. There's nothing he didn't get away with. But now he's just another old man in Florida complaining about things he sees on TV."

Watch the full monologue below.

Trump’s Secret Meetings Before Capitol Attack & Mitch McConnell Accidentally Says What He Means www.youtube.com


