'I think his meds are wearing off': Trump mocked after falsely accusing Biden of taking only 'softball' questions
Donald Trump, Jr with Donald Trump and Eric Trump (Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Wednesday afternoon accusing President Joe Biden of taking only "softball questions" during a White House news conference.

“How come Biden picks a reporter off a list, in all cases softball questions, and then reads the answer?" Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. "I would never have been allowed to get away with that, nor would I have to!”

Trump's statement was issued midway through the news conference. Although Biden began by taking questions from pre-selected reporters, he later opened it up to everyone in the room, including calling on reporters from conservative outlets Newsmax and Fox News.

"By the time the statement hit, Biden had made it outdated," CNN senior reporter Edward-Isaac Dovere noted. "Also important: none of the other questions Biden took from the outlets which were not among the deliberately antagonistic could credibly be called 'softball questions,' as he was hammered on topics like inflation, COVID restrictions, gov't competency, more."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Trump's statement.





