Trump fumes about AT&T 'closing' his favorite TV network because 'too many people are watching'

Former president Donald Trump issued a statement Sunday calling for a boycott of DirectTV after the nation's largest satellite provider announced earlier this month that it is dropping the right-wing One America News Network.

“AT&T is closing the very popular One America News Network (OAN) because too many people are watching," Trump said in the statement from his Save America PAC. "They couldn’t put up with that any longer. Conservatives/Republicans should boycott Direct TV (SIC), and while you’re at it 'Concast’s' Xfinity as well. These are Radical Left Lunatics who are destroying our Nation!”

According to a recent report from Reuters, DirecTV's decision to drop OAN "could cripple the rightwing TV network known for fueling conspiracy theories about the 2020 election."

"The announcement by DirecTV, which is 70% owned by AT&T, comes three months after a Reuters investigation revealed that OAN’s founder testified that AT&T inspired him to create the network. Court testimony also showed that OAN receives nearly all of its revenue from DirecTV," according to the news service. "The Reuters report drew calls from some liberal groups for AT&T and DirecTV to drop OAN, a favorite of former President Donald Trump, because the network has become a key source of false claims about the election and COVID vaccinations."

