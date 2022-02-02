Trump lashes out at 'RINO' Lindsey Graham over Jan. 6 pardons: 'He doesn't know what the hell he's talking about!'

Donald Trump ripped into Lindsey Graham on Tuesday night after the South Carolina GOP senator criticized the former president's offer of pardons for Capitol insurrectionists.
During an interview with Newsmax, Trump doubled down on his statement from a rally in Texas over the weekend.
"I would absolutely give them a pardon if things don't work out fairly," Trump told Newsmax, claiming that sentences for Capitol rioters have been "20 times out of proportion" to the crimes they committed.
"Some of these people are not guilty. Many of these people are not guilty," Trump claimed. "What they’ve done to these — and in many cases, patriots. They’re soldiers, they’re policemen. What they've done to them compared to what they've done to the other side, you know you have to have equal justice, and this isn't equal, so I would absolutely be prepared — and Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that. Because you have to have equal justice."
Asked specifically about Graham's assertion that pardons for Capitol insurrectionists would be inappropriate, Trump said, "Lindsey Graham's wrong."
"Lindsey's a nice guy, but he's a RINO," Trump said, using the acronym for "Republicans in Name Only," which he frequently hurls at members of the GOP who don't fully support him.
